Kamal Nath May Be Next Congress President After Sonia Gandhi

Congress News: When it comes to the Indian National Congress Party, everyone wants to know who will lead the Congress party after Sonia Gandhi. According to rumours, Rahul Gandhi is hesitant to take on the mantle. Sonia and Rahul, on the other hand, are said to prefer to entrust the job to non-Gandhi family members this time. In this environment, there is a lot of speculation about who will be appointed to the position.

In this scenario, a key Congress leader's name has surfaced in the Congress presidential race. Kamal Nath, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and a Union Minister, is being speculated as to the future Congress president.

Sonia Gandhi's latest meeting with him has also come into focus. In political circles, there is speculation that the job would be handed over to Kamal Nath, a close associate of Sonia's family. On the other hand, Kamal Nath's meeting with Sonia had a legitimate motive, it is being said.

In the 2022 UP Assembly elections, Congress is attempting to form an alliance with the SP and BSP. However, following electoral strategist Prashant Kishore's meetings with Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka, some are speculating that Congress's thinking has shifted.