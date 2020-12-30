Kamal Haasan Reaction To Rajinikanth's Political Exit

Actor-Politician Kamal Haasan shared his thoughts on Rajinikanth’s political decision. The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said that it is a bit disappointing but his health is most important.

Rajinikanth's decision to not join politics came after his recent health issues. The Superstar made it clear that he is not going to start his political party, further adding that his recent health scare is a warning from God. He took to twitter to post about the same.

“Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me,” added the Annaatthe star.

While campaigning in Mayiladuthurai, Kamal Haasan said that he will have to talk to Rajinikanth. “I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Similar to his fans, I too am feeling a bit disappointed but his health is important to me,” added Haasan.

Haasan said that he is not saying all this just because of political reasons, but because he has been friends with Rajinikanth for years now. “My Rajini should remain in good health. Wherever he is, he should live well,” added the MNM leader.

As a friend, once I reach Chennai I will definitely ask for his support. Haasan said that he will take Rajinikanth’s advice and talk to him as soon as he (Haasan) is back in Chennai.