Former Delhi Metro Chief E Sreedharan Joins Kerala BJP

Malappuram: E Sreedharan the 'Metro Man’ joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malappuram on Thursday in presence of Union Minister RK Singh.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan was born on 12 June 1932. He is an Indian engineer, who is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro while he served as the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC between 1995 and 2012.

BJP’s Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran is the occasion where Sreedharan joined the party.

“Metro man Sri E Sreedharan joins BJP at Mallapuram in the presence of Union Minister RK Singh during Kerala Vijaya Yatra led by K Surendran,” tweeted BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh.

On February 18 in Kerala, former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan announced that he will join the BJP.

“If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC,” Sreedharan had told ANI earlier.