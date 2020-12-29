Did Rajinikanth Quit Politics At BJP's Behest?

When Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth announced his political entry with full gusto, fans of Thalaiva were thrilled. Rajini said that he wanted to dedicate his life for the service of people. He also spoke at length about his ideologies and how he wants to bring about a change in the world and cleanse the corrupt political system. So there was a lot of hope for Tamilians who were waiting for a freshness in Tamil Nadu politics where DMK and AIADMK have dominated the scene.

However, now with Rajini announcing his decision to not contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and stay away from politics in view of setback in his health has given rise to speculations about the reason behind the Thalaiva's sudden decision to step back.

In fact, even Kollywood Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan had even hinted at a possible poll tie-up with Rajinikanth's party. Now, the actor's sudden decision not to contest the elections has sent shockwaves in political circles.

We all know that he was hospitalised recently with high BP and the doctors asked him not to take part in any stressful activity. Rajini has posted an official note on his Twitter stating the decision for his withdrawal from politics. However, political circles have been buzzing with talks that BJP which is looking to make a place for itself in the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu may have prompted Rajini to step away from the picture. If this be the truth, it simply means the saffron party did not underestimate the power of Thalaiva in the upcoming elections.

Whether Rajini made this decision because of health reasons or because of pressure from political parties, the fact remains that he has disappointed millions of his fans who were looking up to him to usher in a change and see him play a real life leader.

However, if it is any consolation to his fans, Rajinikanth has stated that he will serve the people without entering politics. He has also sought forgiveness from his fans. "This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me," states Rajini in his official announcement.

