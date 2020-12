BENGALURU: Chaos prevailed in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday, as Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was literally pulled down from the Chairman's seat by Congress members and manhandled after which the House was adjourned sine die again.

Though the no-confidence motion against Chairman of the Legislative Council Prathap Chandra Shetty, who belongs to the Congress was moved by the BJP members, did not find mention in today's agenda, as the Chairman had rejected it citing procedural lapses, the ruling party members have been insisting that it should be taken up.

As the House met for the day, Gowda occupied the Chairman's seat, which angered the Congress MLCs who rushed to the chair demanding that he vacate it, following which BJP and JD(S) members came to Shetty's protection.

Meanwhile a few Congress members were seen forcefully opening the door through which the Chairman enters the house, accusing the ruling side of shutting it with an intention not to allow Shetty to enter the House.

Congress members accused the government of trying to start the proceedings even before the Chairman could come, with the help of Gowda with an intention to take up the no- confidence motion against Shetty, which has been rejected by him.

Some Congress members, including M Narayanaswamy were seen forcefully pulling down the Deputy Chairman from the chair.

Several members and marshals of the council were also allegedly manhandled in the melee, even as the Congress managed to make one of its members occupy the chair.

After some time Chairman Pratapachandra Shetty entered the House and went up to the chair even as Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan tried to obstruct him from occupying it. Shetty then announced that the house was adjourned sine die.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, accusing the Congress of unruly behaviour in the House, said the government will soon announce its next course of action. (With inputs from PTI)

Watch The Video Here: