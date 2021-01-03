COVID Vaccine Approval A Water Shed Moment For India: Harshvardhan; Dangerous, Says Tharoor

Jan 03, 2021, 15:45 IST
- Sakshi Post

NEW DELHI: With India's drugs regulator approving the  Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech, Dr Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare,  called it a," watershed moment in India’s famed battle against COVID19 under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The news has led to a mixed response from the Opposition parties.

Responding to  Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare,  Dr Harsh Vardhan's tweet, Senior Congress Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous."

Another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also raised concerns and asked Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to clarify why internationally-accepted protocols on phase 3 trials are being modified.

"Bharat Biotech is a first-rate enterprise, but it is puzzling that internationally-accepted protocols relating to phase 3 trials are being modified for Covaxin. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should clarify," he said on Twitter.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the COVID-19 vaccination programme is a "sensitive process", and the government should not treat it as a "cosmetic" event as it is a matter of lives of people. Yadav had on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country as a "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, prompting a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also from NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the scientists associated with the coronavirus vaccine and urged the Centre to make it available for the poor free of cost.

PM Narendra Modi  called the DCGI approval to two COVID-19 vaccines a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight, congratulated  the  scientists, innovators.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the approval on the basis of recommendations of a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO),paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations.

