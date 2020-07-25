JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (July 25) said the Congress party will go and meet the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing political tussle in the state.

Gehlot said this after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet held at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

The meet was attended by several party MLAs, after Governor Kalraj Mishra had questioned the state government over the need to convene an Assembly session urgently.

"We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence," Gehlot said, as reported by a channel.

The Rajasthan CM is scheduled to meet the Governor later today to give a fresh proposal for convening the Assembly session.

On Friday, a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gehlot discussed the six points raised by the govenor for calling an assembly session. The meeting was held at the chief minister's residence which lasted for nearly two and a half hours. The Governor had earlier sought a reply on the six points from the state government, including about the reason to call a session of the Assembly for a floor test.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after rebellion by 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including rebel party leader Sachin Pilot, wants to hold the assembly session to prove the majority.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had said that a letter was forwarded to the governor on Thursday for calling the session but he did not take any decision.

After Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot on Friday held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session, the governor assured that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session.

Later, a statement from the Raj Bhawan said the governor has sought a clarification on the six points.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. The Congress also has the support of 10 out of independents, and other party MLAs like Rashtriya Lok Dal (1), which is its ally. The Congress also considers Bhartiya Tribal Party (2) and CPI(M) (2) MLAs as their supporters. Apart from its 72 MLAs, BJP's ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has three MLAs.