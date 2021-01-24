Chanting Jai Shri Ram Is An Insult To Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s memorial service. Both the CM and PM were supposed to deliver a speech in honor of the legendary freedom fighter, but CM Mamata refused to address the gathering.

Public were gathered for the 124th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial on Saturday. When CM Mamata came onto the stage to deliver her speech, the public started chanting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram.”

CM Banerjee got angry and said this is not the way you should be treating someone. You do not invite people to an event only to insult them. Chanting “Jai Shri Ram” is an insult to Banerjee.

“This is a government programme and not a political event. I am grateful to the PM and to the cultural ministry for organizing this in Kolkata. But it is not respectful that you invite someone and then insult them.”

Banerjee said that as a protest to the insult she faced, she will not be delivering her speech. “If you invite someone to a government programme, you should not insult them. In protest of that, I will not be saying anything. Jai Hind! Jai Bangla!”

With PM Modi present there, Banerjee walked off the stage. During his address, the PM neither mentioned Banerjee nor did he speak on the kerfuffle caused before. His speech was in Hindi and was filled with famous quotes by Netaji Bose.

According to the security personnel, most of the people present at the event were BJP supporters. Many people were left confused. Being greeted by Jai Shri Ram is an insult?

President of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stood in solidarity with CM Banerjee and said that it was all planned by BJP. Chowdhury demanded an answer from PM Modi and said that BJP shouldn’t act as if Ram is the only God. He further added that what BJP did at the event is an insult to the Bangla culture.

MAY 2019

This is not the first time that CM Banerjee has acted in such a manner. Back in May 2019, at least seven men were detained for chanting ‘Jai shri Ram’ at Banerjee’s motorcade. She ordered her security officers to note down the names of all the men who chanted the slogan.

"What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all insult me? All of your names and details have been noted down," said Mamata.