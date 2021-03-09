Bengal Polls: TMC Loses Hold Over Malda ZP After 5 Sitting MLAs Jump Ship

The All India Trinamool Congress is now facing problems as some of the MLAs had quit. Ahead of the West Bengal state poll, five of the sitting MLAs from TMC called it quits after they were not given the tickets. This led to the loss of control over Malda Zilla Parishad.

This now becomes TMC's second-largest single-day migration. Earlier in 2020, Suvendu Adhikari along with 35 TMC leaders, including five MLAs and an MP, made a shift to the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) last year in December.

The leaders who made a switch also include Sonali Guha. She is the TMC associate who has been there at the party for a long time. Guha is a four-time TMC MLA. She is also a close associate of Mamata Banerjee. But after being there at the party for so long, Guha has now made a shift. She quit the party along with other leaders and decided to join hands with BJP.

It was not just Sonali Guha, Rabindra Bhattacharya who has been there for a long time also left and joined BJP. Guha and Bhattacharya came to this decision after TMC refused to give them tickets for the upcoming polls.

The loss of Bhattacharya could be a major hit as he has been a prominent face of the Singur and Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement.

85-year-old Jatu Lahiri, Dipendu Biswas also migrated to BJP after they didn’t see their names in the TMC candidate list. The TMC politician Sarala Murmu was expected to get a favourable seat. She was not there on the party list which made her make a shift as well.

Commenting on all that is currently happening in the TMC party, Rabindra Bhattacharya said that the TMC has been infested with family politicians. The party has become a family-run party now and there is no place for sincere leaders in TMC.

Other leaders who had made a quit also had similar things to say.