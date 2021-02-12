Ask Your Grandfather Who Gave Indian Territory To China: Kishan Reddy's Scathing Attack On Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ladakh disengagement plan agreed with China, accusing the government of ceding Indian Territory to China.

His comments came during a press conference a day after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in Parliament that India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the government responded to the Congress leader, saying it was Jawaharlal Nehru who had ceded territory to the Chinese.

The BJP hit back at Rahul saying he has taken a contract to defame the country and that he should seek answers from his grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who gave the territory.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims on the India-China disengagement in Ladakh, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday said, "He must ask his grandfather about who has given India's territory to China, he will get the answer."

Reddy also added, "Who is a patriot and who is not, the public knows it all." Reddy referred to the 1961 India-China war when he took a dig at Gandhi.