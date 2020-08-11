JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said it was his responsibility to address the grievances of MLAs. He has left for Jaisalmer.

"If any MLA is annoyed with me, then it is my responsibility to address that. I have kept doing this in the past and will do this now also," Gehlot told reporters before leaving for Jaisalmer.

Gehlot's announcement comes after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi on Monday night that signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long political crisis in the state.

Soon after his patch-up talks with senior Congress leaders, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday night said he has never hankered after posts and his was a fight for principles.

Pilot, who made his first public appearance since he revolted against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a month ago, told reporters that he and the other MLAs raised organisational issues, the case of sedition filed by the SOG and the style of governance in the state, and expressed the hope that these will be addressed soon.

"I don't crave for any post or hanker after any position. The party has given a position and can take it back. I wanted that the respect be maintained and those who have worked hard in the formation of Congress government in Rajasthan be rewarded accordingly," Pilot said.

Late Monday night, Pilot had tweeted, "I thank Smt Sonia Ji, @RahulGandhi Ji, @priyankagandhi Ji & @INCIndia leaders for noting & addressing our grievances.I stand firm in my belief & will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan & protect democratic values we cherish."

Pilot said some personal remarks have been made against him, but he has never used such language that hurts anyone. "I feel there is no place for personal mudslinging in politics," he said. The young Congress leader said all this while he did not respond to any personal remarks made against him and maintained dignity.