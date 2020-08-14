JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Congress government won the vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday.

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal had moved a motion of confidence in Rajasthan Assembly.

The session comes after a month-long political crisis in the state which started with the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs.

Replying to the debate on the motion, Dhariwal blamed the Centre for trying to "topple" the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Goa, using money and power, but said a similar attempt in Rajasthan would not succeed.

Referring to Akbar, he said the Mughal emperor had to taste defeat in Mewar of Rajasthan during his quest to expand his empire. Similarly, BJP's attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government were defeated, he added.

In a House of 200, the Congress party has 107 MLAs and the support of Independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.

The chief minister chaired a CLP meeting on Thursday where the decision to move the vote of confidence was taken. The CLP meeting was also attended by the 18 MLAs who had revolted along with Pilot, a party leader had said.

However, the Opposition BJP said on Thursday that the party will move a motion of no confidence against the government.

The House assembled at 11 am and paid tributes to former MP Governor Lalji Tandon and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi and other leaders who recently passed away. After the obituary reference, the Speaker adjourned the House till 1 pm.

Special seating arrangements were made in the House to maintain social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes were also made in the seating arrangements of Pilot and Vishvendra Singh, who were sacked from the state cabinet last month. While Pilot's chair was placed in the second row from the front, Singh was seen sitting on a separate chair in the last row.