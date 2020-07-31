JAIPUR: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, the MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, will be shifted to Jaisalmer on Friday.

The MLAs will be shifted after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in the hotel, a news agency reported citing Congress sources. The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address the MLAs. However, the reason behind shifting the MLAs is not clear.

The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

The chief minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.

Gehlot said that the "rate of MLAs" had gone up since the assembly session was announced.

"After the assembly session was announced last night, the rates of horse trading have increased. Earlier, the first instalment was of Rs 10 crore and second was of Rs 15 crore. Now it has become unlimited and all know who is doing horse-trading," Mr Gehlot was quoted saying by a leading channel.

The Congress has 107 MLAs, including the 19 dissidents, in the 200-member assembly and the BJP 72.