Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts to UP Election Results

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the AIMIM, described the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an "80-20 win" and predicted that this climate will last for many years in Indian democracy.

The Hyderabad MP was referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comment of "80% vs 20%." His party ran for 100 Assembly seats but came up empty.

Although the results did not meet the party's goals, Owaisi stated that the party would continue to work in the state.

"We tried hard. The results are not to our expectations, but we will work harder by overcoming the weakness. I hope that our party will have a good future in Uttar Pradesh," he stated.

Owaisi stated that the party's spirits remained high and that it would run in assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and other states.

MIM, he claimed, had several goals, one of which was to build political leadership. He further said that the results revealed that Uttar Pradesh's minorities were being used as a vote bank.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh who voted for his party. He also expressed gratitude to the party's state leaders, as well as leaders from other states who worked in Uttar Pradesh, and urged them not to lose hope.

Owaisi also thanked all members of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, including AIMIM.

He slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) for claiming that some political parties were discussing tampering with EVMs to disguise their shortcomings. "I had said in 2019 that there was no fault in the EVM. It’s the chip which has been put into the minds of people," he continued, clearly referring to communal polarization.

He said the SP and other parties were making big claims of vote transfer but nothing had transpired. When he stated that the SP-led alliance would not be able to defeat the BJP, they criticised him, according to the MP.

"We are not bothered about these allegations. They have been saying this for a long time," Owaisi said when asked to react to allegations by the opponents that he came to UP to help the BJP win the elections.

Citing BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s famous statement "pehla election harna, doosra harana aur teesra jeetna (lose the first and second elections and win the third)", he said: "Today we are defeated, but the heavens will not fall down. We will win."

In response to the BSP's poor performance, Owaisi stated that the abolition of the BSP would be a tragedy for Indian democracy. He expressed confidence in the BSP's ability to endure, stating that it played an important role in building Indian democracy.