Arya Rajendran From Kerala To Become India's Youngest Mayor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arya Rajendran from Kerala who is just 21- years old will most likely become the next Mayor of capital Thiruvananthapuram.

During the elections, Rajendran bagged 2,872 votes while Congress party got 2293 votes. She won the election with 549 vote difference. She is a Students Federation of India (SFI) activist and is the state president of Children’s organization Balasangam.

The district secretariat of Thiruvananthapuram marxist party suggested her name for the Mayor post in their meeting. The party will work on the names in the Saturday meeting. The state secretariat will be making a declaration on five of the total six corporations by Saturday.

Arya Rajendran is a second-year student of All Saints College. She won the Mudavanmughal ward of City Corporation. Speaking on the Mayor news, Rajendran said that she doesn’t have much idea about it and believes that party will take the right decision.