Akhilesh Yadav Backs Ex-Congressman Kapil Sibal for Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: One of the party's most senior officials, Kapil Sibal, was one of the 23 dissidents who demanded a total revamp of the party's leadership and organisation.

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal announced his resignation from the Congress today, shortly after filing his candidacy as the Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha candidate for Uttar Pradesh.

"I had resigned from the Congress party on May 16," Kapil Sibal said to reporters.

Also Read: Fact Check: Are Wheat Farmers Really Getting Bonus From Govt?

"It is important to be an independent voice in parliament. If an independent voice speaks up, then people will believe it is not from any political party," Mr Sibal said.

Mr Sibal, one of the Congress's most senior officials, was a member of the "G-23," a group of 23 dissenters who demanded a total reform of the party's leadership and organisation.

In recent weeks, he has also been outspoken in his criticism of the Gandhis' leadership.

Mr Sibal recently met with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, in Lucknow.

In the Supreme Court, Mr Sibal represented senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. After two years in jail, the Supreme Court granted Azam Khan temporary bail.

Eleven Uttar Pradesh seats will be up for election in the Rajya Sabha next month.