AIMIM's 3rd List of Candidates for UP Assembly Elections

Lucknow: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, unveiled the third list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Seven candidates' names appear on the list. AIMIM has announced 25 candidates so far, and they will be contesting approximately 80 seats.

Vinod Jatav of Hastinapur, Imran Ansari of Meerut City, Shakir Ali of Barauli, Dilshad Ahmed of Sikandrabad, Vikas Shrivastava of Ramnagar, Rizwana of Nakur, and Hafiz Waris of Kundarki are among the AIMIM's candidates.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases, beginning on February 10 and ending on March 10.