ABP News – CVoter’s Second Opinion Poll Predicts BJP’s Victory in Gujarat

ABP News-CVoter’s (Centre for Voting Opinion & Trends in Election Research) second opinion poll has predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in the forthcoming Assembly Elections of Gujarat.

The pre-poll survey of ABP News-CVoter indicates that BJP has a strong public support in Gujarat and is likely to form the Government in the state with 131- 139 seats. However, their vote share is likely to decline from its 2017 levels of 49.1% to 45.4%. The vote share of INC (Indian National Congress) is expected to reduce from its 2017 levels of 41.4% to 29.1%, and they are expected to win 31-39 seats. AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) is likely to win 7-15 seats and their extensive election campaign is likely to fetch them a 20.2% vote share as opposed to 0% in 2017. Others are expected to win 0-2 seats and receive a vote share of 5.3%.

Disclaimer: The present opinion poll/ survey was conducted by CVoter. The methodology used is CATI interviews of adult (18+) respondents with random numbers drawn from standard RDD and the sample size for the same is 22807 across Gujarat. The same is also expected to have a margin of error of ±3 to ±5% and may not necessarily have factored in all criteria.