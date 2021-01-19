ABP-CVoter Poll: Who Will Win 2021 Assembly Elections In West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

The ABP news conducted their CVoter Opinion Poll ahead of the Assembly elections. The survey took place in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam. The poll included those parties which had chances of winning in each state. In West Bengal it was Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool party that got highest votes in the survey.

Tamil Nadu: According to the poll, the current ruling NDA (AIMDMK+BJP+others) will mostly win 64 seats. Further it suggested that during 2021 elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will come to power and defeat the (AIADMK). This time UPA (Congress-DMK -others) alliance will mostly bag 162 seats while AIADMK will get only 64 seats.

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to bag 158 seats which is less when compared to their amazing win with 211 seats in the 2016 elections. The number of seats for BJP will increase this election but it will not win. The West Bengal elections are one that people have their eyes on. It will be a fierce battle.

Kerala: The survey suggested that this time as well Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Alliance (LDF) will come to power. The elections are set for April-May 2021. LDF will most likely get 41.6 per cent votes, the opposition UDF 34.6 percent and the BJP 15.3 per cent. In the upcoming elections LDF will break their previous record and come to power with a win of 85 seats out of 126 seats.

Assam: This election as well, BJP will continue their reign as Sonowal led NDA will likely return to power with a win of 73-81 seats out of 126 seats. UPA will have an increase of seats this time but they will not win. UPA will mostly bag 36-44 seats. In the 2016 elections, BJP made history after they came to power by ending 15 years of Congress rule. BJP with the alliance Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won a total of 84 seats.

Puducherry: For the elections in this Union Territory, According to the survey, NDA (AINRC - BJP - ADMK) will come to power this time but it will be a close battle. In the 30 seats assembly, NDA is projected to win 16 seats. SDA (Congress - DMK) is set to win only 14 seats.