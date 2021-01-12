You Are An Elite Army If You Knew These 7 BTS Songs

It is all good even if you do not know all the BTS songs. Some are new to the fandom while some have been a stan, since 2013. But even for older ARMYs in the fandom, it is easy to miss out on certain BTS songs. These could have been released prior to the band’s debut or was a surprise drop that no one expected. Nevertheless, BTS releases so many songs in a single year, it is easy to miss out on a few songs. But if you are an ARMY, you should definitely listen to the BTS songs mentioned in this list.

Let’s not delay any further and dive into the list.

1. BEAUTIFUL

This video features the maknae line with their Hoseok Hyung. Performed by V, Jimin, Jungkook and Jhope, Beautiful was released in October 2013. The lyrics were written by our very talented leader, ‘RM.’ Although this is not an original song, I had to add it to this list as the boys did an amazing job covering it and rewriting the lyrics in Korean. Beautiful was originally sung by Mariah Carey (Feat.Miguel).

The boys showed their adorable side in the MV as opposed to their Hip-Hop persona in 2013. A typical concept but a very sweet Music Video. We can see the boys trying to woo the girl, following her down the street and showing off their wealth, visuals and other things.

Performance By: J Hope, Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook

Lyrics: RM, Supreme Boi

Mixing: Pdogg

Original Track: Beautiful (Feat.Miguel) - Mariah Carey

(BTS trying to woo one girl back in 2013, now they have millions of girls/women from every age group, who have fallen for them.)

2. CAN YOU TURN OFF YOUR PHONE?

Even though this song was part of ‘Dark and Wild’ album, not many fans know about it. Can you turn off your phone? is a reflective song that focuses on the harsh reality of today’s era. The message is simple but powerful. BTS sings about society’s addiction with mobile phones, they request everyone to look up from their phones and have a conversation with people around you.

Album: Dark & Wild

Released: August 2014

Lyrics By: Pdogg, RM, Suga, J-Hope

Producer: Pdogg

“Everyone is part of the smart 21st century; Talking face to face is an old story now”