Hyderabad: Following the popularity of her song 'Manike Mage Hithe,' Sri Lankan singer Yohani is poised to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Thank God,' which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Yohani will perform the Hindi version of her hit song for the next film, according to an announcement.

Director Indra Kumar had this to say about it: "Yohani's song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God! We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track. 'Thank God' is a unique slice of life comedy, and me and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year!"

Yohani, who has recently featured in the shows 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'The Big Picture,' has expressed her delight at landing the Bollywood project.

"I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film! I am looking forward to visiting India soon," she said.

Watch the viral song here: (Courtesy: Yohani/YouTube)

'Thank God' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.