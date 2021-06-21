World Music Day 2021: DJ Snake, Tamil Artiste Dhee Recreate Enjoy Enjaami

On the occasion of World Music day, William Grigahcine aka DJ Snake has come bearing good news for all the fans. Recently it was announced that DJ Snake and Tamil artist Dhee have come together and are working on a new version of her popular Tamil song ‘Enjoy Enjaami’. The song will be released as part of Spotify’s Singles special in India.

This version of the song will have a completely different vibe. It has electronic dance beats and tune that is a reminiscence of Tamil Nadu. This program gives a nice platform for people to cover an old song or release their own song in a new version.

Like previous collaborations on Spotify’s Singles program, this one as well is a global collaboration as it brings together DJ Snake and Dhee. Earlier too artists from different parts of the world belonging to different cultures have come together for this program. It is a nice way of bringing people from different cultures, together. The previous ones included collab between R3HAB and GATTUSO, Celine Dion and Chris Isaak and more.

“I am so excited about being the first artiste from India to be a part of the Spotify Singles program and that too for my debut independent single. Can’t wait for everyone to hear what DJ Snake has recreated. It’s awesome!” shared Dhee.

DJ Snake as well spoke about the collab and said, “Anybody who knows me knows how special India is to me. I’m always listening and watching for what’s happening there. When I heard ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ for the first time I immediately knew I had to work on it. It was great working with Dhee and pushing the new wave of music culture, direct from India. This is the future.”

Enjoy Enjaami was first released on AR Rahman’s platform maajja. The track was appreciated by many. It is known that DJ Snake likes to portray Indian culture in his songs, as he did it before in Magenta Riddim and Lean On.