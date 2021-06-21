World Music Day 2021: All You Need to Know

Music has evolved into an important emotional language that allows people to express a wide range of emotions. Music is created for a variety of reasons, including ceremonial, recreational, and artistic expression. A musician has multiple goals in mind when composing a single piece of music. It also provides entertainment for everyone on the planet.

History of World Music Day 2021

Every year on June 21, World Music Day, also known as 'Fête de la Musique' in France, is commemorated around the world. This day was first commemorated in France in 1982, with free live music performed on the streets, shops, and roads leading to the mountain tops.

Significance of World Music Day 2021:

Life is incomplete without music. Through its beats and notes, it can instantly calm someone's mood. Every possible emotion we experience in life is the source of its beauty. Some people consider music to be a stress-relieving escape from mundane life. This day has also helped the revival of many traditional music genres.

Wishes for World Music Day 2021:

Wishing all the musicians, singers, songwriters, and everybody who loves music a very happy World Music Day!

I'd like to wish all musicians, singers, songwriters, and music fans a very happy World Music Day!

Music can touch your heart even if you don’t know what language the song is in. Happy World Music Day!

Music has a way of slithering into people’s lives no matter how busy someone is, and that is one of the best qualities of music. Have a happy World Music Day!

Even if you have no idea what language the song is in, music can touch your heart. Happy World Music Day, everyone!

One of the best qualities of music is that it has a way of slithering into people's lives no matter how busy they are. Happy World Music Day, everyone!

There is music for every mood and every soul. A very Happy World Music Day to you.

Quotes for World Music Day 2021:

"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain." Bob Marley

"If music is the food of love, play on." - William Shakespeare

"Music is like a dream. One that I cannot hear. " - Ludwig van Beethoven

"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything. " - Plato

"Music is powerful. As people listen to it, they can be affected. They respond." - Ray Charles

"I think music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music." - Billy Joel

"Without music, life would be a mistake." - Friedrich Nietzsche