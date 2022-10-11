Will IVE Win Female ROTY at 2022 MAMA?

DIVEs, we have good news for you!

IVE is likely to win the female rookie of the year award at the 2022 Mnet Asian Music awards.

According to netizens' predictions, data which was shared shows IVE had a greater chance of winning the award.

It seems not just the female rookie award, many more awards are expected to fall in the IVE list from Mnet Asian Music awards 2022.

As per predictions, the K-pop group might win the best music award also, as their "Love Dive" is currently ranked at number 1, without judges' score.

The girl group also has a chance to win the artist of the year award as it stands at No.1 in the voting chart.

Let's hope IVE will sweep the 2022 Mnet Asian Awards.

