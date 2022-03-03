Why India is The Go-to Destination for BTS Concert

The news about the popular South Korean Boy Band BTS likely to hold their concert in India has left their Indian BTS Army fans in frenzy.

With the concert rumors beginning to circulate, music aficionados’ are working out the costings of hosting a BTS concert in India and why the K Pop band will pick the nation for its concert venue.

It is known that the BTS concert tickets are the most expensive tickets sold, and could range anywhere from $242 which equals approximately Rs 18,000 in India while the cost of the premium tickets, which include seats near the stage is around $7875 which equals Rs. 5,85,856. .

But in comparison to other western countries, India's ticket prices are unlikely to be so high as the rupee's value against the dollar is much less. Not just checking the feasibility of the ticket pricing, the companies which conduct the concerts on behalf of the K-Pop bands will anyways undertake thorough market research about the venue and how much to charge. In an early feasibility projection, if it ever happens, the ticket pricing might be at a minimum of Rs. 5K to Rs.10K, which is much lower than the cost of tickets abroad.

Another reason why they could choose India as a concert venue considering that the BTS has one of the largest fan armies in India who are funnily termed as the desimys!

The huge Indian fan base is creating video edits of them dancing to popular desi songs ranging from Hindi to Telugu, which have become a rage among the BTS fans across the globe and would have surely reached the eyes of the Bangtan Boys and you never know they might end having a concert here.

As of now the South Korean pop sensation Bangtan Soneoyandan has given us a hint about their 2022 world tour 2022 which includes parts of Asia, America, Europe, Australia, etc. Now, for the desi army, it will be nothing short of euphoria if India is covered under the Asia part of their world tour. Like we said earlier nothing is official so far and we will be the first to break the good news.

So all you BTS desimys stay with that hope!

