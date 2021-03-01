When BTS Jimin Mentioned 3 Idiots And Surprised Desi ARMYs

Since BTS are from South Korea, there interaction is mostly with the K-Armys, so anytime BTS mentions India, it brings Desi ARMYs close to the band. This moment came when in 2020, Member Jimin mentioned that he has watched the popular Hindi movie, ‘3 Idiots.’

During a live stream on Vlive app back in 2020, Jimin was having fun answering fan questions. One of the fans asked Jimin for recommendations. Many times the members recommended their favorite song or movie or other stuff. Even Jimin started talking about the list of the movies that he watched and liked.

He mentioned 3 Idiots as one of the films that he has watched and liked. The Raju Hirani directorial venture caught the attention of this Korean singer.

The movie became a megahit back when it was released and many people still love few scenes. It starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and Boman Irani. Desi fans were thrilled to know that their favorite artist has watched one of the famous Bollywood films and spoke about it on the vlive session.

One user on Twitter even wrote that, “Jimin mentioning my favorite Hindi film 3 idiots is the best thing that ever happened. Feels like my bias and my favorite actor had a crossover.”

Another user joked while saying that this is probably the closest that Indian fans are going to get to BTS. “Park Jimin and 3 idiots. LOL! This is the closest that we Desi Armys are ever going to get to BTS. We won at life.”

Not just Indian ARMYs but also the Production house of the film, ‘Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ took notice of this and shared the same on Twitter. They very sweetly advised Jimin to say ‘All izz Well’ when he feels tense.

"Thank you BTS for showing love for #3Idiots. PS: When you are tensed, tell your heart #ALLIZZWELL,” read the post on Twitter.

Indian BTS fans find their happiness in these little things. BTS saying ‘Namaste’ or Jimin mentioning ‘3 idiots’ to Namjoon sharing that he likes ‘Naag Champa’ incense sticks (Agarbatti), Desi ARMYs manage to find their happiness in these things.