When Bangtan Boys Confirmed BTS India Tour And Also Revealed Concert Venue

BTS, the popular K-Pop band has an incredible fan following all over the world. They are super famous for their songs and also for their stylish looks. Undoubtedly, they also have a huge following in India.

The BTS ARMY in India is waiting with bated breath to see them in person and perform live during their concerts in India. But do you know when BTS actually intend to visit India?

In a recent interview with Spotify Korea, the Bangtan Boys revealed that they had a plan to visit India, for their album promotion of Map of the soul. They also planned to visit Australia, Barcelona, and South America.

They said they had a plan to come to Mumbai for a show. But after the release of their song, the pandemic broke and they were forced to shelve their cross-continent tour plan.

Ever since the interview came out, BTS fans in India are going gaga over it and countless tweets have surfaced. They are hoping that the BTS make their dreams come true soon and the BTS India tour happens soon.

