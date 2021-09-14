Watch: BTS and Coldplay's Chris Martin Jamming To My Universe

A video of global sensation BTS and Coldplay's Chris Martin jamming to their upcoming single, ‘My Universe’ has gone viral on Twitter. In the video, you can see, Chris Martin wearing a BTS Crew hoodie and the BTS members wearing Coldplay merch.

This video was shared as a snippet of the upcoming track and gives a behind the scene into their recording session. It was shared by both Coldplay and BTS’ label, Big Hit. Fans are in love with the snippet and can’t wait for the song to release. The official announcement was made on Sept 13 and the single, My Universe will release on September 24.

Also Read: Coldplay and BTS Collaboration, 'My Universe' To Release on Sept 24

Something from the video that caught the fans’ attention was the Coldplay ‘love pin’. It is known that Chris Martin wears this love button no matter where he is. He often gives it to other people too. In the video, you can see BTS members Jin and Jimin wearing numerous pins.

Chris Martin wears a love button no matter where he is and what he's doing and he usually gives it out to people too. Here you can see he's given so many to Jin and Jimin who are also wearing Coldplay merch @lovebuttonorg #ColdplayXBTS pic.twitter.com/dNGgr6esvk — Abhi ⦵ *✧ ♡ ❍ ∞ 🪐 (@CallMeAbhiiii) September 14, 2021

My Universe will be part of Coldplay’s soon-to-be-released album ‘Music of the Spheres’. The album is set to be released in October.

BTS ARMY and Coldplayers cannot contain their excitement and are busy getting to know each other on Twitter. While the Armys are sharing details on BTS members and their history, helping the other fandom familiarize with the boys, Coldplayers on the other are helping Armys with the band’s discography and musical journey. It is a heartwarming site on social media.