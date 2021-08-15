Vijay Deverakonda Wishes Indian Idol 12 Finalist Shanmuka Priya

The Indian Idol is the most popular singing reality show. Season 12 of Indian Idol has reached its grand finale. It is the longest-running show on the small screen. The show kick-started in November 2020 and the finale will be held on August 15. The grand finale will be held for 12 hours, which is from 12 noon to 12 midnight. The makers have already released a promo for the grand finale. The top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukhapriya.

There is speculation that Pawandeep Rajan will bag the trophy followed by Shanmukha Priya. Anyway, there is a video of Shanmukhapriya doing rounds on social media platforms. Shanmukhapriya is a fan of South actor Vijay Devarkonda and his wishes came as a surprise to her. Shanmukhapriya was speechless seeing him on the screen. "Today is the finale. Forget winning, forget losing, forget everything, just have a blast. Give it your all. Own that stage and completely enjoy the show. I send all my wishes to the contestants and judges. Shanmukhapriya, you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It’s a deal. Good luck". After seeing the video she was jumping with excitement and thanked the judges for the surprise. Even the judges and hosts also wished her well.