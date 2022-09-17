V Shares Some BTS Pics From The Vogue Korea Magazine Shoot

BTS Kim Tae-hyung popularly known as V is the latest celebrity to be on Vogue Korea's cover page. V took to his Instagram and shared a few pictures of him from Vogue Photo Shoot and the snaps went viral in no time. BTS V is not only known for his stunning voice but he is also known for his fabulous fashion sense. We all know that he is one of the best-looking men in the world.

A few days ago, V shared a photo of him donning a black knee-length overcoat, along with cream-white pants. He was seen walking near a lake under the sky. In another photo, one could see him wearing a black lining coat-suit, along with a golden neckpiece and a matching watch.

BTS V also shared some more pics on his Instagram Story in which one could see him wearing a leather jacket and matching shorts. Here are the pics, just give a look at them.