TXT’s Beomgyu and Soobin Were In Tears After Seeing IU's Golden Hour Concert

IU proved that she is the idol of the idols with her recent ‘Golden Hour’ concert. Many K-pop idols were spotted at the concert.

BTS Golden Hyung J-Hope and Golden Makanae also attended the concert. Many other group icons like TXT, and IVE were also seen at the concert.

It is all known knowledge that TXT’s Beomgyu and Soobin are huge fans of IU. Recently, both of them attended IU’s Golden Hour concert.

They revealed that they were in tears after seeing the concert and called IU a princess. Beomgyu also revealed that his hands were paining to the core as he waved the light stick too hard.