TWICE's Mini Album 1&2 Creates History on Billboard 200

TWICE’s latest mini album is still going steady on the Billboard charts. TWICE’s new album “BETWEEN 1&2” made a historic debut at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, making TWICE the only female K-pop artist with three top 10 albums.

To add to that achievement, “BETWEEN 1&2” has now become the first K-pop girl group album of 2022 to spend four weeks on the Billboard 200, for the week ending on October 1, where the mini album charted at No. 67.

Not just this, TEICE’s Neyeon has become the first K-pop solo artist to stay on Billboard for 5 consecutive weeks with her solo debut album “IM NAYEON”.

“BETWEEN 1&2” also continued to rank high on several other Billboard charts this week. After three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, the mini album fell to No. 2 in its fourth week. Additionally, “BETWEEN 1&2” ranked No. 7 in its fourth week on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 9 on the Top Album Sales chart.

TWICE’s latest title track “Talk That Talk” stood at No. 36 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 58 on the Global 200.

Finally, TWICE came in at No. 49 on this week’s Artist 100, marking their 16th non-consecutive week on the chart.

