TWICE Song Talk That Talk Hits #1 on iTunes

Aug 30, 2022, 16:50 IST
BTS girl gang TWICE is also as famous as other K-Pop groups. The 9-member girl group debuted in 2015. 

Ever since their debut, they have been grabbing the headlines for every single album they release. 

Twice has reached #1 in iTunes “Top Album Chart “ with their new album ‘Between 1&2’ in a total of 15 countries. 

The album title song ‘Talk That Talk’ has also hit #1 on iTunes ‘Top Song’ charts in four regions.

Recently, they also became a million sellers as their new album achieved 1 million copies in pre-order album sales. 

Twice fans ‘Once’ are happy with their favourite group's success.

