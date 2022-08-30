TWICE Song Talk That Talk Hits #1 on iTunes

BTS girl gang TWICE is also as famous as other K-Pop groups. The 9-member girl group debuted in 2015.

Ever since their debut, they have been grabbing the headlines for every single album they release.

Twice has reached #1 in iTunes “Top Album Chart “ with their new album ‘Between 1&2’ in a total of 15 countries.

The album title song ‘Talk That Talk’ has also hit #1 on iTunes ‘Top Song’ charts in four regions.

Recently, they also became a million sellers as their new album achieved 1 million copies in pre-order album sales.

Twice fans ‘Once’ are happy with their favourite group's success.

