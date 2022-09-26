TWICE’s Nayeon Stalker Enters South Korea?

TWICE’s Nayeon seems to be in trouble. It is known that Nayeon's stalker allegedly threatens to kill her for the last few days. It is said that the stalker has landed in South Korea.

Fans are worried as Nayeon’s stalker is in South Korea and has somehow acquired one of TWICE members’ phone numbers.

Jeongyeon has also warned fans that Nyeon’s stalker is in South Korea and revealed that he had contacted her.

Previously, JYP entertainment stated that the foreign stalker would be arrested at the airport if he enters Korea, but now fans are wondering how he could enter South Korea.

