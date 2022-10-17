Top Rated K Drama Actors Attend BLACKPINK World Tour

BLACKPINK members started their World tour for the Born Pink album on October 15, in Seoul.

The members seemed very energetic on stage even though it was their first group performance after a gap of two years.

BLACKPINK members were a bit emotional on stage after seeing the response to their concert and the love they received from their fans.

Keeping all this aside, not just BLINKS, a few celebrities even attended the Blackpink concert in Seoul to support the members.

Team Snowdrop also attended the BLACKPINK concert in Seoul. The crew members made a few placards to cheer Jisoo. Jisoo was thrilled on seeing them.

BLINKS are singing praises of the Snowdrop team after seeing them at the BLACKPINK concert and says the Snowdrop team is always there to support Jisoo at any time.

