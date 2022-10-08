Top 10 K Pop Groups in October Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from September 8 to October 8.

Here is the list of top 10 groups:

1. BTS

2. SEVENTEEN

3. NCT

4. The Boyz

5. EXO

6. Super Junior

7. BIGBANG

8. Highlight

9. SHINee

10. INFINITE