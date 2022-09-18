These K Pop Singers Who Also Have Other Talent

Korean pop stars are known for their music. But do you know that they are also multifaceted? They are immensely talented and have pursued interests in another art or sport. Taekwondo is one of the famous sports in South Korea. Several celebrities have learned it.

Here is the list of K-Pop idols who hold black belts in Taekwondo.

BTS Golden Maknae Jungkook holds Black Belt in Taekwondo. He started training for it at the early age of 12.

Jeon Somi is also a K-pop idol with a black belt in Taekwondo. She holds a three-degree black belt.

SEVENTEEN Hoshi knows Taekwondo and is a black belt holder. The sport is his number one hobby, and he's been doing it since he was a child.

Apink Boomi is another female K-pop idol who knows Taekwondo. She also holds a black belt in the sport.

In an episode of "Pops in Seoul," Stray Kids Felix revealed that he has been doing Taekwondo since he was young. He even took part in severe contests and won multiple medals as a child. He also shared that he had reached third-degree black belt level.

BAE173 Hangyul (who is also known as a former X1 member) is another K-pop idol who is a third degree black belt holder in Taekwondo.

f(x) Amber may be known for her goofy side and chill personality but one of the surprising things about her is that she has a black belt in Taekwondo.

