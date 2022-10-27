These K Pop Bands Top Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending October 29.

Stray Kids mini album is creating new records on Billboard. Their latest album MAXIDENT spent its second consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, while also staying strong on the Billboard 200 and several other Billboard charts.

BTS has three albums in the top 15 rankings of the World Albums chart this week: their anthology album “Proof” held onto its spot at No. 2 in its 19th consecutive week, while “Love Yourself: Tear” rose to No. 11 in its 198th non-consecutive week and “Love Yourself: Answer” re-entered the chart for its 189th total week.

TWICE’s latest mini album “BETWEEN 1&2” stood at No. 3 in its eighth consecutive week on the World Albums chart, in addition to making TWICE the first female K-pop artist in history to spend eight weeks on the Billboard 200 with more than one album.

NCT 127’s “2 Baddies” remained relatively stable at No. 4 on the World Albums chart, and it also spent its fifth consecutive week on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s “MANIFESTO: DAY 1” stayed strong at No. 6 in its 12th week.

LE SSERAFIM’s new mini album “ANTIFRAGILE” debuted at No. 13 on the chart, while NewJeans’ debut EP “New Jeans” climbed back up to No. 14 in its 11th week.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s 2020 album “THE ALBUM” re-entered the chart at No. 15, marking its 102nd non-consecutive week on the chart.

(Source: Soompi)

Also Read: How to Vote for 2022 People's Choice Awards