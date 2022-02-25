Thaman to Recommend This Indian Idol Telugu Singer to AR Rahman

“I’ll tell A.R (Rahman) to compose a song with this girl,” exclaimed S. Thaman. It’s not everyday that you get to see a judge of a popular singing reality show utter these words. But then, Telugu Indian Idol on aha, the 100% Telugu OTT platform, is far from any ordinary show you’ve ever seen before. Set to premiere every Friday and Saturday at 9pm from Feb 25, the wait to find the region’s next singing sensation got a whole lot exciting. And it’s taken just a day for one talented contestant to leave not just the viewers, but even judge and renowned music composer S. Thaman in complete awe of her singing skills.

It was 16-year-old Vaishnavi Kovvuri from Hyderabad who wowed S. Thaman by singing the hit song ‘Yadike’ from the film Kadali in her audition. Striking all the right notes right from the word go, this terrific teenager was pitch perfect as she looked her confident best. Along with the heartwarming praise that followed, Vaishnavi also ended up as the winner of the Golden Mic.

Sharing his thoughts on Vaishnavi’s performance, “Some contestants just belong on the big stage. They have that sheer charisma and skill to hold your attention and leave you spellbound. I wasn’t expecting to see such a performance so soon, but that’s how talent can surprise you. I really hope that she goes a long way in this competition and look forward to seeing her make waves in the world of music. That said, there are many more Vaishnavi’s whose performances I can’t wait to see. If such is the calibre of artists right on the first day, the judges and viewers are in for a very melodious journey in the days to come.”

