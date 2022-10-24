Taylor Swift Midnights Creates New Record On Spotify

Taylor Swift’s Midnights was released on Friday i.e., 21st October 2022 and Spotify announced that the album has got more streams within 24 hours of its release.

Spotify tweeted: ‘And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13’.

After seeing this, Swift is on the moon and retweeted the Spotify tweet and thanked her fans.

She tweeted: ‘How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!’

She described Midnights as the story of ‘13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life’ and ‘a journey through terrors and sweet dreams’.

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

She told fans on Instagram: ‘Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co-pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff.

'He's my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is the first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators.’

She further added, "We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama."

