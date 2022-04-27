Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy and BTS member Suga ( Min Yoongi) are coming together for a new music video and this collaboration has caught their fans off the guard. Fans of both the singers had no idea about the collard until Suga shared on his Instagram that he is turning producer for fellow K-pop star Psy’s upcoming video.

The most famous K-pop artist Psy dropped the teaser of the PSY 9th title track That That. He also wrote this on his Twitter handle. "PSY Full-Length Album [PSY 9th] Track List: #2. That That (prod. SUGA of BTS) *Title Track 2022.04.29 (Fri) 6PM KST."

Excited fans called it a collaboration between legends. Suga is producing Psy in That That. He shared a poster featuring Psy in a brown cowboy outfit next to a cactus that read, “That That prod. Suga of BTS.”

He also shared a teaser of the upcoming project in which Psy can be seen running towards the camera in a Wild West-Esque town wearing a fringed cowboy costume. The background music is not from Psy’s signature discography. This music video is slated for release on April 29.

In the past, BTS’ Suga has worked with several singers in and outside South Korea as a producer, but he said he was nervous collaborating with Psy as he’s a senior to him.

Suga spoke about his experience working with Psy in a separate video. “At first, because he’s many years my senior and someone who’s so well-respected in the business, I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way,” he said.