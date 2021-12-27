Start Your New Year With A Bang With ZEE LIVE’s Supermoon Ft Kalamkaar India Tour

The multi-city tour will feature musical sensations such as Raftaar, Rashmeet Kaur, Kr$na, Deep Kalsi, Karma and Yunan performing at Prism Club & Kitchen, Hyderabad on January 28.

Get ready to kick-start your new year with never seen acts like before. Zee Live brings for all the hip-hop fans an extraordinary talent showcase – Supermoon ft Kalamkaar. Adding to the excitement, the fans would also get a chance to witness the prowess of the ever-popular Indian rapper, lyricist, dancer, TV personality and music composer Raftaar as the show headliner.

Tickets for this eagerly awaited experience are available on Paytm Insider.