Spire Entertainment Cancelled Flight Tickets Of OMEGA X Members After CEO’s Assault

The OMEGA X members have purchased their own flight tickets is the news that is doing all the rounds on social media. Reportedly, The OMEGA X members had to buy their own flight tickets after the management cancelled the flight tickets and the police had to visit the hotel after their tickets were cancelled.

According to an exclusive report from SBS News, the members of OMEGA X alongside a manager were finally able to board a flight to return to Korea on October 24. Originally, the members were scheduled to leave on October 23 following their concert in Los Angeles, but a representative from the company cancelled their flight tickets and the group was stranded in Los Angeles.

After that, the members have to buy their own tickets to fly back to their home town South Korea from Los Angeles.

Fans suspect that this was done by the CEO to trouble the band for not taking care of her.

According to an SBS report, Spire Entertainment‘s CEO Kang Seong Hee was confronted by hotel security for causing a commotion in the hotel hallway by continuously knocking on the doors of the hotel rooms of the members. Police reached the hotel twice after knowing about the disturbance that has been created by CEO Kang.

