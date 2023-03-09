Soumita Saha Bestowed Undefeated Woman of The Year Title For Contribution to Music

International Women's Day, observed every year on March 8, is one of the most significant days of the year for honouring women's accomplishments, promoting gender equality, advocating for faster gender parity, and raising money for charities that support women. This day is observed in various manner to celebrate the achievement of women from various field. Pune's renowned International Women welfare organisation "Her Journey" awarded singing sensation Soumita Saha " Undefeated Woman of the Year" tittle to celebrate her contribution in the field of Music and Art.

Soumita's International collaborations on Tagore Music and Patriotic Music Video's have represented India in UK's prestigious film festival. Her paintings " Bharat Maata" and " Conscience of India" have been exhibited in Washington DC and Venezuela.

Managing Director of 'Her Journey' Yuvika Raina added " We have awarded ten women from various field awarding a truly undefeated personality like Soumita is a pleasure. She is a true achiever ".

This award is another gem to the International Singer's crown. " It's difficult to express how happy and surprising it feels. Indebted to ' Her Journey ' foundation for honouring my work, i don't know whatever i have done counts as achievement or not. I truly believe i have 'miles to go before i sleep'. " added the humble, enchanting songbird.

The 'Vandemataram Mantra Gaan ' singer is gearing up for her next project. Soumita is currently working on her next musical endeavour in Kolkata, even though her team is yet to reveal details about her upcoming project soon.