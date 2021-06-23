Sony Music to Unveil Rahman-Gulzar's Meri Pukar Suno on June 25

It’s music to our ears all thanks to A.R. Rahman and Gulzar this World Music Day as Sony Music India launches the teaser of ‘Meri Pukar Suno’

The anthem features seven eminent vocalists, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, K S Chithra, Sadhana Sargam, Shashaa Tirupati, Armaan Malik and Asees Kaur

It’s nothing but magic in the world of music when legends A.R. Rahman and Gulzar come together. Having regaled audiences for decades with their delightful compositions, the duo’s latest composition, titled ‘Meri Pukar Suno is a ray of positivity in these testing times. With the world celebrating the joy of music on World Music Day, Sony Music India added to the fervour of the occasion by giving ardent fans a sneak peek of the song by unveiling its teaser.

The song brings together some of India’s best vocalists, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, K S Chithra, Sadhana Sargam, Shashaa Tirupati, Armaan Malik and Asees Kaur. The core message of the song – Ek Jahaan. Ek Umeed. Ek Waada aims to unite the world together by instilling the feeling of hope, that together we will heal.

The full song will be out on Friday, June 25th, 2021 at 4:00 PM