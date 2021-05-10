Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Badshah To Raise Funds for Mission Oxygen India

The civil society has come together in an exemplary display of strength and support in these testing times of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the country suffers the worst health crisis in the living memory, Katalyst Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. together with Mission Oxygen is organising a virtual fundraiser ‘Hope for O2’ with the help of various artists to help raise funds to meet the demand for Oxygen and help India breathe easy.

Help India Breath: Katalyst Entertainment brings together a wide variety of artists to raise funds for Mission Oxygen India

Date & Time: Monday, May 10, 2021, 7 pm.

This Live interactive event which curated & hosted by Entertainment Specialist Nitin Arora, M.D., Katalyst Entertainment, will feature singers, actors and performers such as Adnan Sami, Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Badshah, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Vishal Mishra, Sukhbir, Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Bohra, Karishma Tanna, Sunil Grover and Terrence Lewis among others.

The programme will be live streamed on Facebook and Youtube

