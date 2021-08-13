Singer Sunitha Reveals The Secret of Her Energy

Singer Sunita, who recently married businessman Ram Veerapaneni, posted a stunning picture on her instagram to share the secret telling of her energy. This post by her has gone viral.

Singer Sunita has been in the news lately for some reason or the other. As a singer, she has established a special place for herself in the hearts of music lovers. Her mesmerizing music has enthralled fans for years now.

Apart from being a singer, Sunitha is also emerging as a dubbing artist and host. However, her second marriage has recently become a hot topic of discussion on social media. It is known that singer Sunita married media person Ram Veerapaneni with the consent of all her family members. She shut trolls when she said her marriage was encouraged by her children. Irrespective of the adverse comments, Sunitha never lost focus—her profession. On the other hand, she has been very active on social media and has been giving regular updates to fans about her career moves from time to time.

She has been in touch with her fans through live sessions on social media. In this context, Sunita recently posted a stunning picture of her singing and captioned it beautifully. The photo shows how passionate she is about singing. The picture has gone viral and fans have shared it extensively on social media. Have a look...