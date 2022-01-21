Singer Songwriter Dhruv Releases Rapunzel EP Via Little Worry RCA Records

(New York, NY) – Singer/songwriter dhruv releases his EP rapunzel today via Little Worry/RCA Records. He also releases the music video for “grateful”. The 8-track EP features previous released songs including his debut song “double take,” “airplane thoughts,” his most recent release “stable life” and more.

“rapunzel is a scrapbook I’ve kept during a really important few years of personal growth,” says dhruv. “The title is in reference to a lyric in the closing track, which talks about our childhood selves often being our least inhibited and truest selves. In many ways, I think this project is about me trying to find that version of myself.”

Earlier this year, dhruv released the music video for his debut track “double take” which Paper Magazine said the song had, “a timeless message so many can connect with.” The track which initially was released in 2019 has over 170 million streams on Spotify and is continuing to grow globally after making its chart entrance on Billboard’s Global Excl. US Chart back in August. dhruv also released his other tracks “moonlight” and “vulnerable” in 2020, both of which give a glimpse into what his debut project will sound like and garnered some early fans with NME, Ones To Watch and more.

rapunzelTrack List

1. retrograde

2. moonlight

3. double take

4. airplane thoughts

5. vulnerable

6. what’s wrong with me?

7. stable life

8. grateful