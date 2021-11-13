Shreya Ghoshal's Kannada Song Creates History on YouTube

Darshan's Roberrt was the first Kannada movie to hit theatres after a year's delay following the pandemic. The movie starring Sandalwood's Challenging Star, created records at the box office after the first wave of coronavirus which had created a fry spell at the box office. Roberrt's total box office collection is Rs 78.36 crores. Roberrt was an action flick helmed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under Umapathy Films banner. Roberrt stars Darshan, Vinod Vinod Prabhakar, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, debutante Asha Bhat, Devaraj, and P. Ravi Shankar in key roles. Roberrt was also released in Telugu too and received good reception.

The Kannu Hodiyaka song from the Roberrt movie was a chartbuster and now the song is grabbing the headlines again The song is back in trends, thanks to its latest record.

Kannu Hodiyaka, the Kannada version, is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. However, it comes as no surprise that Shreya Ghoshal's songs are always a hit and set a new benchmark each time. Now, about the new milestone, the song has achieved—Kannu Hodiyaka song has hit 100 crore views on YouTube and still counting. The Telugu version of Kannu Hodiyaka is Kanne Adhirindhi rendered by none other than Tollywood singer Mangli. The Telugu song garnered 1.5 crore views. However, the craze for Kannu Hodiyaka is still high on YouTube