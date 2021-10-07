Shreya Ghoshal Croons For Jasmin Bhasin in Sony Music Latest Track Pyar Ek Tarfaa

Sony Music India drops its latest song Pyaar…Ek Tarfaa, this season which is about unfinished and passionate love. The song has been penned by Lyricist, Poet and Screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir and has been composed by Amaal Mallik, a youth icon, who has created chartbuster hits like Tu Mera Nahi, Kar Gayi Chull, Bol Do Na Zara, amongst many others. The single has been brought to life through a soulful rendition by the leading playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and Amaal Mallik himself.

Pyaar…Ek Tarfaa is all about love that is memorable, powerful, all-encompassing and incomplete. The music video features Amaal Mallik and actress, Jasmin Bhasin. Transitioning between present and past, the video revolves around Amaal, a popular artist who has all the fame but misses the one he loves a lot. His romance with Jasmin, a superstar seems to be blossoming with every passing day until an unfortunate incident results in him suffering a severe heartbreak and separation. With Amaal left with nothing but fond memories, the video and its lyrics beautifully expresses feelings that both go through.

Speaking about his latest single, Amaal Mallik says, “Pyaar…Ek Tarfaa is a very special song that depicts the passion and depth of a relationship. Despite it being about unrequited love, the overall tone of the song is extremely positive and celebratory. The idea was to show Ek Tarfa Pyaar as not a negative emotion but acknowledge the greatness of the love itself. I’m so happy and grateful that the amazing Shreya Ghoshal has sung this with me; the last time we sang together on a song was more than 4 years ago! The words have been penned by the prolific Manoj Muntashir, who’s so beautifully highlighted the essence of the emotion. Jasmin Bhasin has taken the video to the next level, you will not be able to take your eyes off of her in the video! This is my second single with Sony Music India, and I can’t wait to see what the audiences think!”

Speaking on the new release, Shreya Ghoshal added, “I really enjoy working with Amaal. It is exciting and he is so passionate about his work, about music and we have a great rapport, the result of which is very pure music. I loved singing this song. Not only are the words beautifully penned by Manoj, but also the composition by Amaal is soulful and lilting. An unforgettable tune about an unforgettable love story, I think. Pyaar…Ek Tarfaa is definitely one to look out for.”

“I am really looking forward to the release of Pyaar…Ek Tarfaa. It’s a beautiful song of a poignant love story. The composition is memorable and the video is magical. The overall look and feel of the video is passionate, sweet and I am sure people will love it. I think it is great that non-film music has carved a niche for itself and is becoming so popular with everyone” said, Actor Jasmin Bhasin who is starring in the music video opposite Amaal

“When it comes to romantic tracks, what’s stayed constant throughout the years is that music lovers will never forget its lyrics. What makes Pyaar…Ek Tarfaa all the more beautiful is the soothing composition that makes the words I’ve penned down all the more relatable and meaningful. Add to that, Amaal and Shreya have done a fantastic job to the song and I am really looking forward to seeing what fans, who pay a close attention to the lyrics, have to say,” said lyricist Manoj Muntashir.